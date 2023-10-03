ADVERTISEMENT

BJP accuses govt. of trying to threaten RTI activists

October 03, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Opposition BJP on Tuesday alleged that the Congress government was trying to threaten the RTI activists in the State to cover up its alleged scams.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan took exception to the State government’s reported move to prepare a list of RTI activists and to get details about them. He alleged that the government was trying to defeat the RTI Act’s intention itself through the moves to keep a tab on their movement.

