HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP accuses govt. of trying to threaten RTI activists

October 03, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

Satish Kumar B S 2291

The Opposition BJP on Tuesday alleged that the Congress government was trying to threaten the RTI activists in the State to cover up its alleged scams.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan took exception to the State government’s reported move to prepare a list of RTI activists and to get details about them. He alleged that the government was trying to defeat the RTI Act’s intention itself through the moves to keep a tab on their movement.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.