BJP accuses EC of inaction in Bengaluru Rural

April 23, 2024 05:33 am | Updated 05:33 am IST - BENGALURU

The BJP on Monday targeted the Election Commission by accusing it of failure to act sternly with respect to Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency against violations of model code of conduct.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, former Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan alleged that the Election Commission had failed to act even though there were several video evidences regarding alleged violation of model code of conduct by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

“So many cases should have been filed against Mr. Shivakumar. But the EC has filed FIRs only for namesake,” he alleged and accused the police of colluding with the Congress.

Meanwhile, the BJP filed a complaint with the EC against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra for his remarks that if Narendra Modi becomes Prime Minister again, then women would lose their managalasutras as there would be communal riots triggered by the BJP resulting in the death of many men.

