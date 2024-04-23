GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BJP accuses EC of inaction in Bengaluru Rural

BJP accuses Election Commission of inaction on model code violations in Bengaluru, targets Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

April 23, 2024 05:33 am | Updated 05:33 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP on Monday targeted the Election Commission by accusing it of failure to act sternly with respect to Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency against violations of model code of conduct.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, former Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan alleged that the Election Commission had failed to act even though there were several video evidences regarding alleged violation of model code of conduct by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

“So many cases should have been filed against Mr. Shivakumar. But the EC has filed FIRs only for namesake,” he alleged and accused the police of colluding with the Congress.

Meanwhile, the BJP filed a complaint with the EC against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra for his remarks that if Narendra Modi becomes Prime Minister again, then women would lose their managalasutras as there would be communal riots triggered by the BJP resulting in the death of many men.

Related Topics

bengaluru / Bangalore / Karnataka / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.