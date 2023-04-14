BJP accuses Congress of ’using’ Dalits as ’vote bank’

April 14, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - MYSURU

The BJP on Friday accused the Congress of ’using’ Dalits, OBCs and the religious minorities as a ‘’vote bank’’ without doing much for their socio-economic welfare.

At a function held to mark the birth anniversary of the architect of the Constitution B.R. Ambedkar, BJP functionary Mahadevaiah alleged that the Congress opposed Ambedkar all through his life and was content paying lip service to the cause he espoused.

He also said that in Karnataka the Congress had thwarted Dalit leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge and G. Parameshwara from becoming the Chief Minister and was thus trying to ‘suppress’ the growth of the community.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘’It was the BJP-led NDA government which developed five places associated with Dr.Ambedkar at a cost of ₹419 crore and it was only the BJP which really respected the architect of the Constitution and promoted the welfare of the Dalits and the OBCS’’, Mr. Mahadevaiah added.

‘’The Congress has enjoyed power because of the support of the Dalits and the OBCs but in return did very little for the community’s overall growth’’, he said. Hence Dalits and the OBCs should reject the Congress in the upcoming Assembly elections, Mr.Mahadevaiah added.

BJP city unit president T.S. Srivatsa, Mayor Shivakumar and others were present.