ADVERTISEMENT

BJP accuses Congress govt. of violating model code of conduct

Published - October 17, 2024 10:01 pm IST - BENGALURU

Satish Kumar B S 2291

The BJP has accused the Congress government of violating the model code of conduct that has been enforced in the State in the wake of byelections to three Assembly seats.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok termed the issuing of media advertisements by the government on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti as a violation of the poll code.

“The advertisement has pictures of both the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister along with the list of achievements. This is clear violation of the model code,” Mr. Ashok argued.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the BJP would bring the issue to the notice of the Election Commission.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy labelled the Congress government as “incompetent in governance, but surviving on publicity”.

He said: “This government is focused solely on advertising. People in Bengaluru are suffering from flooding caused by rain. Farmers in rural areas are suffering from financial losses due to crop damage. The severe rains have trapped farmers in distress. Yet the government is not coming to their aid.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US