BJP accuses Congress govt. of violating model code of conduct

The BJP has accused the Congress government of violating the model code of conduct that has been enforced in the State in the wake of byelections to three Assembly seats.

In a statement, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok termed the issuing of media advertisements by the government on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti as a violation of the poll code.

“The advertisement has pictures of both the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister along with the list of achievements. This is clear violation of the model code,” Mr. Ashok argued.

He said the BJP would bring the issue to the notice of the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy labelled the Congress government as “incompetent in governance, but surviving on publicity”.

He said: “This government is focused solely on advertising. People in Bengaluru are suffering from flooding caused by rain. Farmers in rural areas are suffering from financial losses due to crop damage. The severe rains have trapped farmers in distress. Yet the government is not coming to their aid.”