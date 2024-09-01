BJP accuses Congress govt. of indulging in revenge politics by getting interim report on ‘irregularities’ in COVID management

The Opposition BJP termed the State government getting an interim report on alleged irregularities by the erstwhile party government in COVID-19 management as politics of revenge.

Chickballapur MP and former Health Minister K. Sudhakar on Sunday accused the Congress government of indulging in revenge politics by “pressurising” retired judge John Michael D’Cunha to submit an interim report on the alleged irregularities by the BJP government in COVID-19 management. He said he would face any legal and political challenges.

“I will face (the outcome of the inquiry). My conscience is clear. I pledged my life, worked hard to protect the lives of people and improved health infrastructure in hospitals. I have nothing to prove to this Congress government. This is political bankruptcy. I will face legal and political challenges,” he told presspersons here in reaction to Mr. D’Cunha submitting his report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. “I am confident that he has given a fair report based on truth,” said Dr. Sudhakar, who was Health Minister in the B.S. Yediyurappa’s Cabinet during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: “I am not sure how much the retired judge was under pressure to give some weapon against the BJP when the Congress is facing allegations of corruption. BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra and Leader of Opposition R. Ashok are aggressively protesting against the government. Everyone knows the circumstances. Mr. D’Cunha has filed an interim report and has sought six months for the final report. I am also waiting for the investigation to be completed.”

“As Health Minister I have worked with sensitivity. I have not done anything illegal. Everything was as per rules and procedures. We worked on a war footing to protect the lives of people. It was a health emergency.” He said: “This is revenge politics. This government should be called the government of dacoits. They are not talking about percentages that were there in the past. This is of partnerships.” Asked if he was being targeted, he said: “Everyone in politics is targeted. Even Mr. Clean Siddaramaiah is also facing allegation.” Dr. Sudhakar claimed that the days of Siddaramaiah government are numbered.

Mr. Vijayendra also said the party would not succumb to the arm-twisting tactics of the government. “Because of our padayatra, the Congress is perturbed and finding excuses,” he said.

Decision after discussion

A decision on the course of action on Mr. D’Cunha’s report would be taken after a discussion, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Sunday.

He said that the commission had been set up to find facts, and the report would be looked into. “Action has to be taken based on the report. I was not there when it was submitted to the Chief Minister and I am not aware of the contents. It will be discussed if it is brought before the Cabinet.”

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar also said he was not aware of the contents of the report, and that the spokesperson of the government would respond to it. “I am not aware of Dr. Sudhakar’s comments on it.”