BJP accuses Congress government of cheating people of Karnataka

July 05, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The opposition BJP accused the ruling Congress of cheating the people of Karnataka by imposing various conditions for availing benefits under five guarantees, and delaying their implementation.

In his preliminary submission on July 5, senior member R. Ashok, who sought to move an adjournment motion in the legislative Assembly on non-implementation of guarantees, claimed that the government has set up several check-posts for their implementation. The poll manifesto of the Congress did not mention any conditions for availing benefits, but when it came to executing schemes, the government had imposed too many restrictions, he claimed.

Stating that ‘there is no warranty of five guarantees’, the former minister said the Siddaramaiah-led government has no moral authority to continue in office by postponing implementation of schemes, such as Yuva Nidhi and Gruha Lakshmi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Free ride in buses for women had adversely impacted earnings of autorickshaw drivers, he claimed. The government failed to implement its much-lauded Anna Bhagya scheme. Each of the BPL and Antyodaya beneficiaries have been receiving 5 kg of rice per month supplied by the Narendra Modi-led government, Mr Ashok said.

CM's response

In reply, Mr Siddaramaiah said, so far, three guarantees have been implemented, and the remaining two guarantees would be implemented in the current fiscal year.

Earlier, the BJP withdrew its dharna after Speaker U.T. Khader assured that they would be given an opportunity to raise the issue after Question Hour and Zero Hour. The Speaker rejected the opposition’s demand for discussion on the matter under an adjournment motion, and promised to allow discussion under Rule 69 of the House.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT