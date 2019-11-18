BJP accused of intimidating poll officials, luring voters

Congress leaders and workers staged a demonstration in the city on Monday to protest what they termed as flagrant violation of the model code of conduct by the BJP.

The party leaders cited the recent raid and seizure of nearly 30,000 saris with pamphlets containing images of BJP leaders, from a godown on the outskirts of Mysuru, and alleged that it was meant to lure voters in Hunsur which faces by-elections on December 5.

Expressing concern over the developments, the Congress leaders said there are doubts whether the elections in Hunsur and 14 other Assembly constituencies will be held in a free and fair manner. They members alleged that the BJP government in the State has violated the model code of conduct repeatedly by announcing new projects besides distributing freebies to the voters.

The Congress urged the Election Commission to file a case against the accused and prosecute them for violation of the law. They also demanded deployment of additional security personnel across all constituencies going for the by-poll on the grounds that the BJP government in the State was intimidating the officials conducting the polls.

With respect to Hunsur, the Congress leaders wanted the deployment of CRPF troops to man the routes leading to the town and the security in the the Assembly segment to be entirely manned by it to ensure free and fair elections.