BJP accused of getting HDMC polls postponed purposefully

Some former members of the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation have said that the BJP is purposefully postponing elections to the urban local body.

Congress leaders Deepak Chinchore, Yasin Haveripeth and others told journalists in Dharwad on Sunday that the BJP was using “dirty tactics” to see that the elections are not held this year.

The term of the HDMC elected body ended two years ago. As per law, elections should be held within six months after the term of an existing body expires.

However, some BJP leaders, including some former corporators, have approached court seeking postponement of elections, they said.

They said that MLA Arvind Bellad and the HDMC commissioner and the Dharwad Deputy Commissioner are exercising powers in the absence of an elected body.

Mr. Chinchore said that the court had directed the Urban Development Department to issue a notification for delimitation and reservation of seats in six weeks. But, the BJP leaders are filing objections to reservation and delimitation of wards. They want the polls to be postponed indefinitely, he added. Mr. Chinchore also accused the BJP of interfering with the process of delimitation and reservation of wards to see that non-BJP areas are being mixed with other areas to see that other party candidates did not win.

Going by these trends, the entire delimitation process is going on unscientifically. The officials should not succumb to political pressure but abide by the order of the court and focus on scientifically, and in a transparent manner, effecting delimitation and reservation, he said.