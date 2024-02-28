GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP, ABVP members stage protest in Dharwad against those raising ‘pro-Pakistan’ slogans

BJP members also get into a scuffle with the police who tried to thwart them from burning the portraits of Nasir Hussian who has been elected to the Rajya Sabha

February 28, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the BJP district unit and volunteers of Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged protests in Dharwad on Wednesday, against “pro-Pakistan” sloganeering in the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

BJP members also got into a scuffle with the police who tried to thwart the protesters from burning the portraits of Syed Nasir Hussian who has been elected as Rajya Sabha member.

BJP leaders Sanjay Kapatkar, Mohan Ramdurg and others entered into a heated argument with the police saying they were burning the portrait of an “anti-national” and nothing can prevent them from doing so. However, the police rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the protesters.

The protesters said that it is a matter of shame that the slogan, “Pakistan Zindabad”, was raised after Congress leader Syed Nasir Hussain was elected to the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

“This shows the mentality of the leader and also his supporters who openly bat for an enemy nation. By raising ‘pro-Pakistan’ slogans, the Congress has not only insulted the country but has also earned a black spot in the history of Karnataka,” they said.

“These people want all the facilities for themselves and their children, including free ration but they do not hesitate to vouch for Pakistan. This is terrible and such acts should be considered seriously and stern action should be initiated against all those involved in the incident,” they said.

They said that whenever the Congress comes to power, such acts recur. This is because of its appeasement politics. But, the people will not tolerate it and they will teach bitter lessons to those supporting “pro-Pakistan” statement, they said.

The leaders demanded that sedition charge be filed against all those who raised “pro-Pakistan” slogans. They also demanded that Mr. Hussain should not be allowed to take oath.

Meanwhile, ABVP members staged a sit-in protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office and submitted a memorandum to the Governor asking him to initiate stern action against those who raised “pro-Pakistan” slogans.

