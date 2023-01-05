BJP a factory of lies: Siddaramaiah

January 05, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday called RSS and BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “factory of lies”.

The Congress leader told reporters here that Mr. Modi and Mr. Bommai provided only false promises during elections to woo voters and the party would come to power only through the backdoor.

Earlier, he had said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was like “a puppy before Prime Minister Narendra Modi” for his alleged failure to bring ₹5,495 crore to the State as was recommended by the 15th Finance Commission. Many Ministers had reacted strongly to it and Excise Minister K. Gopalaiah suggested it was better on the part of the Congress leader to retire from politics since he had already crossed 75 years of age.