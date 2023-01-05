ADVERTISEMENT

BJP a factory of lies: Siddaramaiah

January 05, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday called RSS and BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “factory of lies”.

The Congress leader told reporters here that Mr. Modi and Mr. Bommai provided only false promises during elections to woo voters and the party would come to power only through the backdoor.

Earlier, he had said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was like “a puppy before Prime Minister Narendra Modi” for his alleged failure to bring ₹5,495 crore to the State as was recommended by the 15th Finance Commission. Many Ministers had reacted strongly to it and Excise Minister K. Gopalaiah suggested it was better on the part of the Congress leader to retire from politics since he had already crossed 75 years of age.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US