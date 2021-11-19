Bitcoins haven’t disappeared: Police

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Thursday said the alleged disappearance of the 0.08 bitcoins is “false” and it is in the safe place of the police wallet, under the knowledge of the court.

In a clarification, Mr. Pant said the 0.08 bitcoins with three cryptocurrencies, with a total value of ₹2.5 lakh (as per the then rates), were seized from Robin Khandelwal and transferred to police wallet and the same had been intimated to the court and mentioned in the chargesheet.

It may be recalled that the CCB investigation in January found Kolkata-based bitcoin trader Robin helping Sri Krishna in his dealings.

Saying that Unocoin company was “wrongly depicted” in a section of the media, he said it was one of the very few bitcoin exchanges operating in India and it had filed statutory returns under the law. The company was a victim in this case and not an accused, Mr. Pant reiterated.