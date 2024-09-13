Bitcoin scam: Sriki writes to SIT seeking action against another accused for ‘violating bail terms’

Srikrishna Ramesh, also known as Sriki, an accused in the high-profile bitcoin scam, has written to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) seeking action against a co-accused, Sunish Hegde, for allegedly violating bail conditions and travelling to multiple countries.

Sriki submitted the complaint through the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), and the letter was forwarded to the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) of the CID and the head of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is investigating the bitcoin scam. The letter, accessed by The Hindu, was routed through the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Recently, Sriki and his associate, Robin Khandelwal, were released on bail in a case registered at the New Extension police station in Tumakuru district in 2017. The SIT had invoked the Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act (KCOCA), 2020, but the High Court later quashed the charges under the Act.

In the letter, Sriki accused Hegde, who is involved in multiple cases related to the alleged scam, of failing to surrender his passport to the court, a requirement of his bail conditions. “The accused also flew to multiple countries despite being barred from international travel,” Sriki alleged.

He further claimed, “The prosecution is already aware of these violations, yet no appropriate action has been taken thus far.” Sriki requested the SIT to take legal measures to revoke Hegde’s bail and ensure his passport is surrendered.

When contacted by The Hindu for a response to the allegations, Sunish Hegde did not answer calls or respond to messages.

