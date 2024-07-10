ADVERTISEMENT

Bitcoin scam: SIT records statement of convict in Hindalga jail in Belagavi 

Updated - July 10, 2024 11:11 am IST

Published - July 10, 2024 10:48 am IST - Bengaluru

The convict claims that he was in Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru when police and prison officials smuggled a laptop inside to hacker Srikrishna Ramesh aka Sriki to enable him to transfer bitcoins

Shreyas H S
Shreyas H.S.

A convict, Nagendra, Hindalga jail in Belagavi had written to the SIT chief alleging that officials of the Central prison in Bengaluru had smuggled a laptop inside to hacker Srikrishna Ramesh aka Sriki to enable him to transfer bitcoins. | Photo Credit: D. B. Patil

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) recorded the statement of a murder convict in Hindalga prison in Belagavi on July 9 in connection with the bitcoin scam.

ADVERTISEMENT

The convict, Nagendra, had written to the SIT chief offering to give statement about the scam as he was present during the occurrence of a crime in Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru.

Nagendra had written to the SIT chief alleging that when he was in Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru, the police and prison officials had smuggled a laptop inside to hacker Srikrishna Ramesh aka Sriki to enable him to transfer bitcoins.

ADVERTISEMENT

A drug bust in Bengaluru opens a can of bitcoins

In the letter, he alleged that he was warned not to speak about the transfer of bitcoins, allegedly by a Director General of Police (DGP). 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Nagendra alleged that on January 16, 2021, a laptop was smuggled to Sriki to transfer bitcoins worth ₹20 crore to the digital wallet of a prison inmate, who is the son of popular jewellery shop owner and a friend of Sriki.

According to sources, Nagendra claims to know how exactly the transaction took place inside the jail, and which prison official was responsible for the transaction.

The Bitcoin scam involving Sriki and his associates has been at the centre of a political controversy in Karnataka, with the Congress alleging that top leaders of the BJP, in power at the time of the hacker’s arrest, in collusion with police officials, had received kickbacks in cryptocurrency. Congress government has formed an SIT to probe the alleged scam.

in a recent development, the High Court of Karnataka declared as “illegal” the action of invoking the Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act (KCOCA), 2000, against the hacker and prime accused Sriki in the first case registered in 2017.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related stories

Bitcoin scam: Karnataka High Court says invoking of stringent organised crime law against hacker Sriki was illegal
Convict writes to SIT seeking probe against senior police official of Karnataka for enabling transfer of bitcoins
Sriki undergoing treatment, counselling for drug addiction
SIT questions Youth Congress leader Nalapad in bitcoin scam
Bitcoin scam: SIT arrests Robin Kandelwal, invokes KCOCA
SIT questions son of former IPS officer from Karnataka in bitcoin case
Hacker Sriki arrested in a 2017 Bitcoin scam case
SIT records statement of IPS officer Sandeep Patil in Bitcoin scam
Scam accused moved bitcoins into offline wallets, says SIT
SIT probing Karnataka Bitcoin scam finds accused to have transferred coins to his associate
Karnataka SIT in touch with over 30 foreign exchanges to establish money trail in alleged bitcoin scam

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US