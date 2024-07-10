GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bitcoin scam: SIT records statement of convict in Hindalga jail in Belagavi 

The convict claims that he was in Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru when police and prison officials smuggled a laptop inside to hacker Srikrishna Ramesh aka Sriki to enable him to transfer bitcoins

Published - July 10, 2024 10:48 am IST - Bengaluru

Shreyas H S
Shreyas H.S.
A convict, Nagendra, Hindalga jail in Belagavi had written to the SIT chief alleging that officials of the Central prison in Bengaluru had smuggled a laptop inside to hacker Srikrishna Ramesh aka Sriki to enable him to transfer bitcoins.

A convict, Nagendra, Hindalga jail in Belagavi had written to the SIT chief alleging that officials of the Central prison in Bengaluru had smuggled a laptop inside to hacker Srikrishna Ramesh aka Sriki to enable him to transfer bitcoins. | Photo Credit: D. B. Patil

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) recorded the statement of a murder convict in Hindalga prison in Belagavi on July 9 in connection with the bitcoin scam.

The convict, Nagendra, had written to the SIT chief offering to give statement about the scam as he was present during the occurrence of a crime in Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru.

Nagendra had written to the SIT chief alleging that when he was in Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru, the police and prison officials had smuggled a laptop inside to hacker Srikrishna Ramesh aka Sriki to enable him to transfer bitcoins.

A drug bust in Bengaluru opens a can of bitcoins

In the letter, he alleged that he was warned not to speak about the transfer of bitcoins, allegedly by a Director General of Police (DGP). 

Nagendra alleged that on January 16, 2021, a laptop was smuggled to Sriki to transfer bitcoins worth ₹20 crore to the digital wallet of a prison inmate, who is the son of popular jewellery shop owner and a friend of Sriki.

According to sources, Nagendra claims to know how exactly the transaction took place inside the jail, and which prison official was responsible for the transaction.

The Bitcoin scam involving Sriki and his associates has been at the centre of a political controversy in Karnataka, with the Congress alleging that top leaders of the BJP, in power at the time of the hacker’s arrest, in collusion with police officials, had received kickbacks in cryptocurrency. Congress government has formed an SIT to probe the alleged scam.

in a recent development, the High Court of Karnataka declared as “illegal” the action of invoking the Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act (KCOCA), 2000, against the hacker and prime accused Sriki in the first case registered in 2017.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / fraud / corruption & bribery

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.