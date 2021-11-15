Bitcoin scam: Siddaramaiah seeks security to Sri Krishna

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah has urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to provide security to Sri Krishna, the main accused in the alleged bitcoin scam.

“Security to Sri Krishna is necessary since the case attracted global attention and it is suspected that many powerful people are involved,” Mr. Siddaramaiah tweeted on Monday. “The dramatic arrest on a small charge and similarly dramatic release on bail of Sri Krishna after the bitcoin scam came to light, and subsequent behaviour of the police raises suspicion,” he said.

Seeking answers on the drug addiction of Sri Krishna, the Congress leader asked: “Is SriKi a drug addict even now? If so, was medical test conducted when the police arrested him? If the medical test confirmed him to be an addict, was suitable treatment given? The Chief Minister and the Home Minister should provide information on this.” He said, “The bitcoin scam is a technology-dependent white collar crime. Several information, including passwords are in SriKi’s memory. In the light of this there could be threat to his life.”