Bitcoin scam: Karnataka High Court refuses to grant advance bail to police inspector of technical wing

The High Court of Karnataka has refused to grant anticipatory bail to Prashanth Babu D.M, who was serving as Inspector of Police in charge of the Technical Support Centre of the Bengaluru city Central Crime Branch, in a case of illegal accessing of the laptops seized from the accused persons in the bitcoin scam and transferring data to his desktop.

Justice M.G. Uma passed the order while rejecting the petition filed by Mr. Babu, who was already arrested and released in a case connected to the bitcoin case.

The petitioner, claiming that he had only assisted the then investigating officers in the bitcoin scam cases, had alleged that he suspects foul play on the part of the present investigating officer, who is bent upon apprehending the petitioner on one pretext or the other.

C-DAC report

However, the court found that the Cyber Forensic Analysis Report, obtained from the Centre for Development of Advance Computing (C-DAC) in May 2024, indicated that the contents of laptops seized from Srikrishna, the prime accused in the bitcoin case, were transferred into the personal desktop of the petitioner, which was in his chamber in the Technical Centre.

Also, the court noted that the transfer of bitcoin data from the seized laptops took place when the seized laptops were kept in a sealed cover under the custody of the petitioner, who was then heading the TSC of the CCB.

The C-DAC report also revealed that after copying the contents from the two seized laptops, the petitioner, in active connivance with the other accused, allegedly got installed a crypto hardware wallet, electrum wallet applications and data wiping applications, the Court noted while accepting the Special Investigating Team’s (SIT) contention that petitioner’s custodial interrogation is essential for probe.

Total value of bitcoins

The SIT’s Special Public Prosecutor, P. Prasanna Kumar, had pointed out to the court that the investigations and evidence have disclosed that seized laptops contained about 4,000 bitcoins at the time of transfer of the contents to the personal desktop of the petitioner. The price of one bitcoin in November 2020, when the petitioner illegally accessed them along with other accused, was about $29,000 (approximately ₹21.20 lakhs). The total value of bitcoins handled by the petitioner was about ₹850 crores.

