Bison dies of injury

A Gaur that had strayed into Gudihal village died of an injury, on Sunday.

The Indian Bison was suffering from loss of sight and other ailments. Forest officers tried to give it some medicine, but it did not survive.

Residents of Gudihal spotted the Gaur and called forest officers on Saturday. By the time the officers arrived, everyone was sure that the wild animal could not see properly.

The Gaur kept hitting obstacles on its way and could not see vehicles crossing the road. After a few minutes of loitering around the village, it went to sleep on a grass land. It died in its sleep.

It did not cause any damage to anyone or to any property, forest officers said.