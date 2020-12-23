Bishop of Mysuru extends Christmas greetings, calls for solidarity

The Bishop of Mysuru K.A.Williams has extended Christmas greetings and said that the current COVID-19 pandemic calls for greater human solidarity.
In an address ahead of the Christmas here on Wednesday, he said this year’s Christmas is unique just as 2020 has been unique in many ways as the pandemic has put the entire world into a state of disarray.
Rev. Dr. K.A.Williams said the pandemic has affected millions and taken a toll of a large number across developed and developing nations and the world economy has crashed rendering a large number of people unemployed.
The pandemic has also affected many other aspects of human life and families have been locked down. The adverse affectsare significant with increasing domestic violence leading to divorce while children are confined to their homes with online classes.
He said Christmas against this background becomes significant and the only solution to the pandemic was greater human solidarity. Bishop Williams said while the corona virus which is constantly mutating has affected many people, the society was also affected by what he called “smaller viruses” such as selfishness, envy, pride etc., all of which have to be conquered.
Christmas is the time to address these and once again try to create a new world where one can learn to live as a single family – Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – as Indian tradition puts it, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath