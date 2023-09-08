ADVERTISEMENT

BIS workshop organised in Shivamogga

September 08, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The certification of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for food serving utensils made from agricultural byproducts will help entrepreneurs widen their market base and earn a good profit, said N. Gopinath, president of the Shivamogga District Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

Speaking after inaugurating a day-long workshop on standard certification for food serving utensils in Shivamogga on Friday, Mr. Gopinath said many entrepreneurs had been manufacturing serving utensils using agri-byproducts without standard certification. The workshop would help the entrepreneurs understand the significance of BIS certification. “I wish in the coming days that the entrepreneurs in Shivamogga come up with international-standard products,” he said.

G. Manjunath, one of the manufacturers of the utensils, said for the last 25–30 years, many people in Shivamogga had been selling the utensils. The manufacturers had been facing many challenges in their business. The workshop would help the entrepreneurs understand the certification process and improve their businesses.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Standard Promotion Officers Ahmed Bijapur, Marsirani and others spoke about the BIS and the certification process.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US