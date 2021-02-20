BIS violation: Two firms booked in Koppal

Teams from the Hubballi branch of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) conducted search and seizure operations at two locations in Koppal recently and registered two cases of misuse of ISI marking without valid certification.

According to a release, the raids were carried out on February 9 in Koppal under the direction of the Director General of BIS, Pramod Kumar Tiwari. The investigation was initiated by S.D. Selvan, head of the Hubballi branch office. A discrete investigation preceded the searches, the release said.

Scientist Rakesh Tanneeru led a team to conduct the search at A.R. Industries, located at Kutuganahalli village post, Ginigera taluk, Koppal district, and found that the firm was manufacturing and supplying packaged drinking water (other than packaged natural mineral water) as per IS 14543:2016 with BIS mark, without the valid BIS licence. The team found the BIS-standard mark on 1 litre, 2 litre, and 500 ml PET bottles and polyethylene flexible pouches under he brand name of ‘SKYLEE’. Subsequently, a huge quantity of the stock was seized.

Another team, led by scientist Abhishek S. Naidu, conducted a search at Gavi Foods and Beverages at Kanapura on Raichur Koppal Road in Koppal district and found that the firm was manufacturing and supplying packaged drinking water (other than packaged natural mineral water) in 1 litre, 2 litre, and 500 ml PET bottles, as well as in polyethylene flexible pouches, with ISI mark under the brand names ‘MINERVA’ and ‘ELEPHANTINE’. Here too the stock was seized.

According to the release, criminal cases will be filed against both firms for offences under the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016. There is a provision to impose a penalty of imprisonment for up to two years or a fine not less than ₹2 lakh rupees for the first contravention and not less than ₹5 lakh for the second and subsequent contraventions. The fine may be extended up to 10 times the value of the goods or articles produced or sold or offered to be sold.