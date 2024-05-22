BIS Standards Clubs inaugurated at GM University

Twelve BIS Standards Clubs have been set in association with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) at GM University in Davangere and these were formally inaugurated on Wednesday, during which a project exhibition was also held.

Inaugurating the formal function, scientist and Deputy Director of BIS Ashutosh Agarwal elaborated on the Bureau of Indian Standards and the significance of it. He also released a handbook on the final-year projects of the students.

Vice-Chancellor of GM University S.R. Shankpal elaborated on how BIS had helped students in developing their skill sets in Engineering. Principal of GMIT Sanjay Pande briefed about adherence to BIS, while chief coordinator of BIS Clubs at GMU Pradeep M.J. introduced the activities of the 12 Standards Clubs set up at the university.

Pro Chancellor H.D. Maheshappa, Registrar Sunilkumar B.S., Dean Swaroop K., and others were present.

The BIS has taken the initiative of creating Standards Clubs in educational institutions comprising teachers and students as members. Under the initiative, a variety of activities are held providing young talents get learning opportunities in the field of quality and standardisation.

