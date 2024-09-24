ADVERTISEMENT

BIS conclave in Mysuru today

Published - September 24, 2024 07:12 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in association with Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) is organising the ’Standards Conclave – Mysore’ in the city on Wednesday.

The event is titled ‘Shared Vision for a Better World: SDG9 – Achieving Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure through AI’. It will be held at Hotel Pai Vista at 3.30 p.m.

K.M. Gayatri, CEO, Mysuru Zilla Panchayat, will inaugurate the programme and T. Nagamani, Scientist-E, Director and Head, BIS Bangalore Laboratory, and M.G. Rajagopal, president, KASSIA, will be the chief guests.

