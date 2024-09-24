GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BIS conclave in Mysuru today

Published - September 24, 2024 07:12 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in association with Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) is organising the ’Standards Conclave – Mysore’ in the city on Wednesday.

The event is titled ‘Shared Vision for a Better World: SDG9 – Achieving Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure through AI’. It will be held at Hotel Pai Vista at 3.30 p.m.

K.M. Gayatri, CEO, Mysuru Zilla Panchayat, will inaugurate the programme and T. Nagamani, Scientist-E, Director and Head, BIS Bangalore Laboratory, and M.G. Rajagopal, president, KASSIA, will be the chief guests.

Published - September 24, 2024 07:12 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mysore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.