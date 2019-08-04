Karnataka

‘Birthday’ celebration photos in prison go viral

Jail Superintendent says inquiry will be conducted

The Dharwad Central Prison is in the news for the wrong reasons after photographs that reportedly showed the birthday celebrations of a history-sheeter in the prison have gone viral on social media recently.

In the photographs, Ganesh Jadhav, a history-sheeter, is seen cutting a cake in the jail along with other undertrials.

What is surprising is that the undertrials had photographed the celebrations and posted them on social media.

On an earlier occasion, during a raid at the prison, narcotics, arms and cellphones were seized from the premises. Subsequently, mobile jammers and CCTV cameras were fixed at the prison apart from taking measures to prevent banned substances and cellphones from being smuggled into the prison. However, the latest incident has exposed the surveillance and security at the prison.

Inquiry

Responding to the development, Jail Superintendent Anita R. on Saturday said that an inquiry would be conducted into the incident and further action would be taken if the actions were found to be true.

