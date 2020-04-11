Birthday bash: No case against MLA

The C.S. Pura police of Gubbi taluk in Tumakuru district filed cases on Saturday against three persons who organised the birthday bash of BJP MLA Masala Jayaram, throwing lockdown norms to wind. However, no case has been booked against the MLA who took part in the event on Friday.

The police said that they have registered cases under section of Indian Penal Code 188 against Ravi, Vasanth Kumar and Honne Gowda, who had organised Mr. Jayaram’s birthday at Iduguru.

Cake was cut by Mr. Jayaram in the presence of a group of his supporters and biryani was served to those who attended the celebrations.

The police are on the look out for the three persons as they are absconding.