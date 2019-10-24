‘Birth anniversaries should promote unity in society’

The birth anniversaries of historical personalities and cultural festivals should serve the larger goal of promoting unity and brotherhood in society than sectarian sentiments, Kannada and Culture Minister C.T. Ravi has said.

Inaugurating the birth anniversary programme of Kittur Rani Chennamma here on Wednesday, Mr. Ravi said that the government sponsors such programmes with the larger intention of promoting higher ideals in society. However, it is sad that complaints about such occasions being used to express sectarian sentiments are being heard for sometime now.

The trend of identifying historical personalities with the caste or community of their birth is not acceptable. One should remember that these persons never lived for the sake of any caste or community. Instead, they dedicated their lives for the betterment of one and all, he said.

Mr. Ravi pointed out that the history of India is replete with stories of valour and sacrifice by persons such as Kittur Rani Chennamma. Their life and works should be the guiding spirit for the present day generation to achieve higher goals in life, he added.

Hubballi-Dharwad West MLA Arvind Bellad presided over the function. Officials of the Department of Kannada and Culture and others were present.

‘Study history’

Later, speaking to presspersons, Mr. Ravi lashed out at Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah for his remarks on Veer Savarkar and said that Mr. Siddaramaiah should read books such as Atmahuti and understand facts about Savarkar. He also said that he would send a copy of the book to Mr. Siddaramaiah.

Mr. Ravi further stated that Godse had killed Gandhi but the Congress has eliminated his [Gandhi’s] ideology. Let there be a debate on the contributions of Savarkar and also about whether the Congress is following the principles preached by Mahatma Gandhi, Mr. Ravi said.