Birth anniversaries of Gandhi, Shastri celebrated in Belagavi

October 02, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Legislator Asif Sait and other dignitaries offering prayers to Gandhi at Veera Soudha in Belagavi on Monday.

Legislator Asif Sait and other dignitaries offering prayers to Gandhi at Veera Soudha in Belagavi on Monday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

Students of a school for the deaf and dumb celebrated Gandhi Jayanti and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti in Vidyagiri in Belagavi on Monday.

Differently abled children watered saplings and cleaned the surroundings.

Superintendent Mandakini Wandkar urged young people to inculcate the ideologies of the two leaders. The whole world takes inspiration from them, she said.

Suryakant Hugar spoke of the life and contribution of the two leaders.

Teachers Shankargouda Patil, Gayatri Kadabur, P. Rathnamma, Padmashree, Savita Holi, Lakshmi Navalkar and others were present.

KAHER

The 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi was observed by KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research (KAHER) in Belagavi on Monday.

A plog run was observed as part of the International Day of Non-Violence. The function was held at Dr. S.G. Desai Library.

KAHER NSS Programme Coordinator Ashwini Narasannavar welcomed the gathering. KAHER Registrar M.S. Ganachari explained the life and achievements of Gandhi and his focus on cleanliness and non-violence.

Bhajans were performed by staff and students of KAHER’s School of Music.

KAHER Assistant Registrar Harpreet Kaur administered the Pledge of Non-Violence to all the faculty and students. NSS Assistant Programme Coordinator Sayed Killedar and others were present.

