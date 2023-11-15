Birsa Munda Jayanti: Governor flags off Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

November 15, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MYSURU

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra will cover the tribal dominated regions of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar besides propagating the various Union Government schemes to the targeted community. An IEC (Information, Education, Communication) van will go around the tribal haadis or hamlets in Mysuru while two such vans will operate in Chamarajanagar.

The yatra was flagged off by the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at a function held at the Karnataka State Tribal Research Institute in the city to mark Birsa Munda Jayanti and Janjatiya Gaurav Divas on Wednesday.

Though the thrust of the IEC vans will be on rural hinterland, it will also cover parts of urban areas to highlight the Union government’s projects launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Governor, who addressed the gathering, said the objective of the day was to pay tribute to all freedom fighters among the tribal communities and recall their contributions while dedicating oneself to the task of socio-economic development of the tribal communities and the region.

Mr. Gehlot said Birsa Munda Jayanti was being celebrated across the nation to instill pride among the tribals who have played a great role in upholding the traditions and culture of the nation. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a slew of benefits to the tribal communities in Jharkhand to mark the occasion and the PM’s address was heard live across 200 venues where the event was being locally celebrated.

Mr.Gehlot said the Sankalp Yatra was a demonstration of the will to make India a developed economy by 2047 and hence development works of Union and State governments were being showcased. There should be awareness of the various development works of the government among the beneficiaries especially the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

Benefits of projects like Ayushman Bharat, PM Garib Kalyan Annayojana, PM Awas Yojana, PM Kisan Samman, PM Ujwal Yojana, Jandhan Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, Atal Pension Scheme, Kisan Credit Card, etc., will be showcased so as to reach the beneficiaries in greater numbers, said the Governor. Creating awareness among the targeted community about their rights was a step towards empowering them, he added.

He urged the officials to commit themselves to the implementation of the scheme and reach the needy so as to benefit the poor.

Senior bank officials were part of the flagging off ceremony of the yatra and Lead Bank Manager Nagesh said publicity material by way of booklets will also be distributed. The van will visit villages in every Gram Panchayat of the district. The Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers will demonstrate the possibilities of using drone to spray nano urea to the farmers. Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, Vinayak Bhat, Director, Ministry of Jalshakti, and others were present.

