Birds on decline in Mysuru pointer towards skewed development

March 09, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - MYSURU

The results of the Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC) held in Mysuru as part of a global exercise, indicates that the bird population is on a decline in the city compared to the results of the previous years.

Birders from Mysuru are part of this global exercise since 2013 and help provide a snapshot of the distribution of the bird population apart from recording the species count. In Mysuru it was coordinated by D.H. Tanuja and R. Shylajesh both of whom are involved in environmental conservation advocacy besides being avid birders since decades.

The GBCC was conduced at 8 locations involving 33 volunteers from February 17 to 20 and 116 species were accounted for during the four days against 122 species last year. Total number of birds accounted for was 2,409 against 2,798 last year, said Mr. Shylajesh.

At Hebbalkere 48 species of birds were recorded apart from 138 individual counts while at Hinkalkere 50 species of birds and 315 individual birds were counted.

Kukkarahallikere in the heart of the city accounted for 52 species against 61 species last year and 479 birds were counted as against 616 last year. In Lingambudhikere, there were 53 species of birds this year against 60 registered in 2022 with 405 birds being individually counted against 462 last year. Karanjikere, which is another important bird area, yielded 62 species and 270 individual birds were accounted for during the exercise. At Alanahalli tree park, 61 species of birds were recorded besides 294 individual birds being counted and 61 species at Thippayanakere where 242 birds were counted against 479 last year.

What has emerged from the GBCC is that Mysuru is slowly but surely losing its birds and they are being driven away by the lopsided or skewed development policies of the local authorities with emphasis on concretisation of open spaces and natural habitats, said Ms. Tanuja.

She pointed out that even the public gardens of Mysuru do not support birds, butterflies or even squirrels as there is nothing for them to eat or even quench their thirst during summer; For, the emphasis is on manicured lawns and use of sprinklers to water them and the end result is a green desert devoid of birds and butterflies or local biodiversity.

For instance the popular coconut groove (Tengina Topu) in Saraswathipuram had lot of bamboo bushes which used to support Flycatchers. ‘’But the bamboo bushes have been removed and the area paved with interlocking tiles and concretised and the birds have disappeared from there’’, said Ms. Tanuja.

Other salient points of the GBCC was the sighting of the Brown breasted Flycatcher, Indian River Tern, Indian White-eye, Little Grebe, Pheasant tailed Jacana, Yellow Wattled Lapwing. Among birds of abundance were Northern Shoveler, Indian billed Duck, Painted Storks and Spot-billed Pelicans, said Mr. Shylajesh. As a proverbial silver lining to the cloud, Painted Storks and Spot-billed Pelicans were found to be breeding in Kukkarahallikere, he added.