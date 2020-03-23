Birders seek development of Manna Palla Lake as mini-bird sanctuary

With 118 species of birds being spotted at the picturesque Manna Palla Lake in Manipal over the last 10 years, birders say that it has the potential to be developed as a mini-bird sanctuary.

This lake is located in about 100 acres of land in Manipal and about 60 acres are filled with water and the rest has trees and shrubs. The water of the lake is sourced from natural springs. A small half-acre man-made islet amidst the lake with birds chirping on its trees adds to its beauty. There is a two-km walking track around the lake and there are also plans to construct a bicycle track.

The Manipal Birders organisation has been spotting birds in and around Manipal. It has spotted various birds including Little Grebe, Rock Pigeon, Greater Coucal, Asian Koel, Little Ringed Plover, Common Green Shank, Asian Openbill, Little Cormorant, Black Drongo, Purple Heron, Asian Brown Flycatcher and Barn Owl.

Tejasvi Acharya of Manipal Birders told The Hindu that of the 282 species of birds spotted by the organisation in and around Manipal, 118 were spotted at Mannu Palla lake alone over the last 10 years, making it an ideal site for developing a mini-bird sanctuary.

“We are planning to plant native and fruit bearing trees to attract more birds. There are some patches with acacia trees. These can be cleared and native and fruit bearing trees can be grown in these places. But it would take three years for these trees to grow and it may take five to six years for a sanctuary to come up,” he said.

Arun Kumar, project director of Nirmiti Kendra, which has taken up various projects at the lake, said that there was space for constructing watch towers to watch the birds. “If need be, another small artificial islet can be constructed in the lake for the birds to roost. The lake can be developed as a small bird sanctuary,” he said.

G. Jagadeesha, Deputy Commissioner, said that if the Manipal Birders approached him with a proposal for a mini bird-sanctuary, he would take up the matter with the Department of Forests and decide on the future course of action.