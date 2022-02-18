Birders record 251 species in Karnataka on day one of count

The first day of the Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC) began on a high note with citizens recording 251 bird species across Karnataka. In Bengaluru alone by Friday evening, 161 species were recorded as per data logged in by participants.

These included sightings of a green sandpiper, intermediate egret, Indian pond herons, and mottled wood-owl. Seventy bird species were spotted on the GKVK campus and along Saul Kere, while 66 species were observed at Lalbagh Botanical Garden.

Across Karnataka, participants uploaded 383 complete checklists and 2,664 hotspots. Checklists comprise of all the bird species spotted in a particular area.

Meanwhile in Mysuru, 62 species of birds were found on the lake precincts of Kukkarahalli which is located in the heart of the city and has emerged as a favourite spot for morning walkers in Mysuru.

The GBCC is a global event entailing backyard bird count and is being held for four days across the world from February 18 to 21 and the data uploaded will be harnessed for conservation.