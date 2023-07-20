Bird trapped in nylon thread rescued by PFA in Mysuru

July 20, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - MYSURU

A black kite, which was found dangling upside down from a tree top unable to extricate itself from nylon string used for kite flying, was rescued by People for Animals (PFA) late on Wednesday.

The PFA received a distress call on July 19 regarding the kite that had been trapped near the Freedom Park on the busy 100 feet road and it transpired that the bird was struggling and in that situation for more than 24 hours.

Besides, the kite was being pecked by crows and was badly injured when the PFA team reached the spot. The PFA sought assistance from a skilled coconut tree climber Srinivas in the vicinity, and he successfully reached the kite, untangled it from the thread, and safely brought it down. The dehydrated kite was immediately secured by PFA staff for treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mobile police Garuda also assisted in the operation by managing the traffic during the rescue operation. Highlighting the dangers of using ‘’manja’’ nylon threads for kite flying the PFA said injuries caused to birds by kite manja or threads can include cuts, lacerations, entanglement, and strangulation.

‘’These injuries occur because the strings are sharp and can easily cut through the delicate skin, feathers, or body parts of birds,’’ said a PFA functionary.

When birds come into contact with these threads while flying, they can get entangled or trapped, leading to severe injuries to their wings, legs, or neck. This can cause pain, difficulty in flying or moving, and sometimes even death for the affected bird, the functionary added.

Manja is the kite-line made of cotton or nylon string that is coated with fine glass powder using glue and other chemicals as adhesives

Meanwhile, the rescued kite has been shifted to the PFA centre at Bogadi where treatment was initiated, including administration of analgesics, antibiotics, and IV fluids. ‘‘The kite’s wings were found to be torn off, and a small wound was treated. Initially, the kite’s condition was unstable due to dehydration from being stuck in a tree for several hours. However, it has now stabilised and is able to fly for short intervals. With a few more days of treatment, the kite is expected to fully recover and can then be released, according to Dr. Amardeep Singh, who treated the bird.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.