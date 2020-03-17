Bird flu: Culling operations commence in Mysuru

MYSURU

17 March 2020

Process to continue on Wednesday until all the identified birds from the infected area are culled as a precautionary measure

The mass culling of birds began here on Tuesday after the bird flu (avian influenza) was confirmed here based on the reports from the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal.

The birds located within the radius of one kilometre from the epicentre of the infection were identified and the culling of these birds as per the bird flu management protocol began. The trade of poultry had been banned in a radius of 10 km from the infected area until further notice.

The viscera samples of the two dead birds found in Kumbarakoppal area here tested positive for the bird flu (H5N1) and accordingly the operations to cull the birds in the infected area began on Tuesday under the supervision of the officials from the Department of Animal Husbandry.

According to the district authorities, 6,436 birds located within one km radius from Kumbarakoppal epicentre of the infection had been identified for culling. They include 5,100 poultry birds, 1,252 commercial birds, 254 pet birds, 12 quails, and 18 turkeys.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar said the five Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) culled 4,100 birds on Tuesday in Kumbarakoppal and the remaining birds would be culled on Wednesday. All the birds have been scientifically disposed of by deep burial method with disinfection of the burial area. The RRT members have been put on a dose of Oseltamivir drug to protect them from any possible infections and they have been quarantined as per the procedure, he added.

Tuesday’s culling operation was carried out at a poultry farm, off Outer Ring Road near Metagalli locality, and all protocols mandated for the culling in the bird flu cases had been complied with, according to the officials.

As many as 13 RRTs with each consisting of six members from the department had been constituted for the culling. “Taking utmost protection and caution, the birds are being culled. We had the protection kits and mandated masks for the culling staff.”

A 10 feet x10 feet deep trench was dug up at the poultry farm for the deep burial of the culled birds. An earth mover was deployed on Tuesday morning for digging the trench. Salt was poured into the pit after the burial. After the pit was covered by the excavated mud, disinfectants were sprayed at the site and also at the farm to sanitise the area. In total, four places had been identified for the culling.

Meanwhile, chicken stalls near the bird flu infected area were disinfected by the local authorities and the stalls selling chicken and eggs remained shut down in most parts of the city, especially in 10 km radius.