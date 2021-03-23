Bird carcass triggers concern

Mysuru

23 March 2021 23:16 IST

-

Carcasses of two birds were found in a park in Vijayanagar in the city on Tuesday.

Wildlife activists including birders of the city suspected that the death of the birds could be due to drinking contaminated water from the open sewers nearby.

The issue was brought to the notice of the activists by a local resident according to whom bird deaths have become common the area. When contacted, K.C.Prashanth Kumar, DCF (Territorial), Mysuru said they have collected the samples and sent it to the laboratory for investigation and said there was no need to press the panic button. It could even be due to natural causes, he said.

Shylajesh, an avid birder from the city, said not all parks and lawns in the city have water troughs for birds and other smaller creatures such as squirrels. While the bigger ones can fly in search of water the smaller one are forced to scour for water source in a smaller range. Hence he mooted the idea of NGOs and voluntary organisations installing water troughs in parks which the gardeners could replenish it daily.

With the increase in day time temperature the availability of fresh water will come as a relief for birds and other creatures who otherwise would be forced to consume highly contaminated water, said Mr. Shyalajesh.