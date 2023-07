July 04, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Rudragouda Revanasiddappa Biradar, Professor of Economics from Karnataka University, Dharwad, took charge as Registrar of Central University of Karnataka (CUK) near here on Tuesday.

Outgoing Registrar Basavaraj P. Donur handed over charge to the new Registrar.

On the occasion, Deputy Registrar Shaikh Azharuddin and other officers of the university were present.