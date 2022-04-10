Bipin Rawat Freedom Park inaugurated

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated a park at Padmanabhanagar in memory of the former Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Sunday.

Bipin Rawat Freedom Park, spread over an acre and developed at a cost of ₹2 crore, has a plaque memorialising Gen. Rawat. The park will also have an open gym. The former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Revenue Minister R. Ashok were also present on the occassion.