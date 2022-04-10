Karnataka

Bipin Rawat Freedom Park inaugurated

Bipin Rawat Freedom Park at Padmanabhanagar in Bengaluru.

Bipin Rawat Freedom Park at Padmanabhanagar in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated a park at Padmanabhanagar in memory of the former Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Sunday.

Bipin Rawat Freedom Park, spread over an acre and developed at a cost of ₹2 crore, has a plaque memorialising Gen. Rawat. The park will also have an open gym. The former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Revenue Minister R. Ashok were also present on the occassion.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 10, 2022 10:53:11 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/bipin-rawat-freedom-park-inaugurated/article65309454.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY