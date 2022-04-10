Bipin Rawat Freedom Park inaugurated
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated a park at Padmanabhanagar in memory of the former Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Sunday.
Bipin Rawat Freedom Park, spread over an acre and developed at a cost of ₹2 crore, has a plaque memorialising Gen. Rawat. The park will also have an open gym. The former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Revenue Minister R. Ashok were also present on the occassion.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.