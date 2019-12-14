Bioprocessing India summit from today

Shekhar C. Mande, Director-General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, Government of India, New Delhi, will inaugurate the 7th Bioprocessing India National Meet on Saturday. The three-day summit will begin at 2.30 p.m. at the IFTTC Auditorium at CFTRI.

CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru, is hosting the national meet of researchers in the area of bioprocessing in association with the Association of Food Scientists and Technologists-India, Mysuru, and the Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL), Mysuru. It aims to provide a forum to the research community involved in bioprocessing to find solutions to bioprocessing needs of agri-food resources critical to overall food security, health and wellness.

Bioprocessing is an area of manufacturing focused on materials from biological sources and includes such frontline research areas like biomolecular research on proteins, enzymes and microbes, biosensors, bioseparations and bioreactors and so on.

The conference will be accompanied by an industrial exhibition showcasing products and processes of future and 45 sessions on various perspectives of bioprocessing besides a competition for college students for presentation of novel ideas or innovation. Engineers, researchers, and industries in the area of bioprocessing have registered for the conference. For more details visit http://bpic.cftri.com/bpic2019