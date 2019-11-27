Bioprocessing India National Meet in Mysuru

CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru, will host the seventh Bioprocessing India National Meet in December.

The meet of researchers in the area of bioprocessing will be organised in association with the Association of Food Scientists and Technologists-India, Mysuru, and the Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL), Mysuru, from December 14 to 16.

Bioprocessing is an area of manufacturing focussed on materials from biological sources and includes frontline research areas such as biomolecular research on proteins, enzymes and microbes, biosensors, bioseparations and bioreactors with sues in food processing and preservation, nutraceutical and plant biotechnology, waste utilisation, computational biology, and synthetic biology, a release said.

The event aims to provide a forum to all research communities involved in bioprocessing for finding solutions to the bioprocessing needs of agri-food resources that are so critical to overall food security, health and wellness.

The meet will be accompanied by Ideation, a competition for college students for the presentation of novel ideas or innovation, an industrial exhibition showcasing products and processes of the future, and 45 sessions on various perspectives of bioprocessing.

Registration

Registration can be done online. The meet is open to engineers, researchers, and industries in the area of bioprocessing.

Those interested may visit http:// bpic.cftri.com/bpic2019.

For further details, call Satyendra Rao on 99868 46730 or V.S. Chauhan on 94498 22736.