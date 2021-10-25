Biopic on Vijay Sankeshwar goes on the floors

HUBBALLI

A biopic on the life of transport tycoon and former MP Vijay Sankeshwar is being made in Kannada and the muhurat of the film titled Vijayanand was held in Hubballi on Sunday.

Film star Ganesh clapped the boards for the first shot of the film on the VRL Groups Head Office premises, with veteran actor Anant Nag playing the role of Mr. Vijay Sankeshwar’s father and Nihal Rajput the role of a young Vijay Sankeshwar.

They were joined by actor-director Ravichandran, Vinaya Prasad, Chairman of VRL Group Vijay Sankeshwar, Managing Director Anand Sankeshwar and other cast members of the film. The film is being made under VRL Productions.

Addressing presspersons, Mr. Anand Sankeshwar said that he had learnt a great deal from his father and the film was about his struggle in life. It will have the message of how determination and perseverance will take a person to new heights. He said after Vijayanand, a few more films will be produced under the banner of VRL Productions, he said.

Director of the film Rishika Sharma said that there is lot to tell about Mr. Vijay Sankeshwar but the film has to be restricted to two-and-a-half hours. “But the plan is to come out with a web series at a later stage,” she said.

Mr. Vijay Sankeshwar said that everyone had a hero in him and one should nurture him to succeed in his life. Replying to a query, he said that he had a dream of entering the film field, which he could not fulfil hitherto because of too much of his involvement in business.