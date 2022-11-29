Biopic on Siddaramaiah in offing?

November 29, 2022 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that some people had approached him about plans of a biopic on him. He was speaking to reporters in Shivamogga.

There had been rumorus that some “admirers” of Mr. Siddaramaiah, under the leadership of former Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi, were planning on making a biopic.

Stating that nothing was finalised, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, “Some people had come from Kanakagiri constituency saying they want to do a film. I don’t know much,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said, in response to a question, and ruled out the possibility of him acting in it.

