  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup, Ecuador vs Senegal LIVE: Senegal wins 2-1, qualify for last 16

Biopic on Siddaramaiah in offing?

November 29, 2022 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that some people had approached him about plans of a biopic on him. He was speaking to reporters in Shivamogga.

There had been rumorus that some “admirers” of Mr. Siddaramaiah, under the leadership of former Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi, were planning on making a biopic.

Stating that nothing was finalised, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, “Some people had come from Kanakagiri constituency saying they want to do a film. I don’t know much,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said, in response to a question, and ruled out the possibility of him acting in it.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / parties and movements / political parties

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.