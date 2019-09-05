Biometric-based tokens, facial-recognition cameras at Bengaluru stations soon

As part of its station security plan, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) plans to install facial recognition cameras in Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna City Railway Station, Yeshwantpur, and other stations within the Bengaluru division that sees high footfall. The technology will help crack down on crime, said officials.

Arun Kumar, Director General of Police, Railway Protection Force, said on Wednesday that installation of facial recognition cameras will be done on a pilot basis at City Railway station. The RPF is also opening a cyber cell in Bengaluru to integrate data generated by AI systems and will make an immediate analysis with the help of the police.

South Western Railways (SWR) will soon introduce a biometric-based token system for passengers in the general compartment. “The RPF will issue tokens to those who booked tickets for general compartments at platforms before the arrival of the trains. This will ensure that genuine ticket buyers get a seat and will act as a deterrent to those who enter the compartment illegally,” said Mr. Kumar. The new facility will be introduced in 17 stations under SWR.

To beef up security, SWR will provide 250 body cameras to security personnel and procure eight drones for stations in the Bengaluru division to track patrolling, mob movement and so on. It has also tied up with ISRO to track train movement in an effort to keep a check on pilferage in goods trains. It will track unauthorised stoppage of trains.

“The RPF has also taken up drives like ‘Operation Thunder’ to take action against touts selling tickets and ‘Operation number plates’ to remove unauthorised parking of vehicles near stations. Till July this year, RPF personnel in SWR have returned valuables worth ₹68 lakh left behind by the passengers,” said Mr. Kumar.

Another initiative ‘Operation Nanhe Farishte’ has rescued 2,633 women and children in the last two years.