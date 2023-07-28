Biomedical waste: DC fiat to KSPCB officers

July 28, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - MYSURU

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Friday directed officials of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board to serve notices on government and private hospitals that disposed of unsegregated biomedical waste.

At the meeting on monitoring the disposal of biomedical waste in hospitals and clinics, he told the DHO to submit a report to him on how the clinics and hospitals, including government and private ones, disposed of medical waste generated on their premises.

He congratulated the primary health centre at Bannimantap for bagging National Quality Assurance Standards certification. In future, more healthcare centres must try to ensure such standards in their services, he added.

On the occasion, Mr. Rajendra also congratulated the community health centre (CHC), Jayanagar; CHC, Moogur, and CHC, Mullur for being recognised in the State for their services.

