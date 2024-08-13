Biofuel day observed at NIE

The World Biofuel Day was celebrated at the National Institute of Engineering here on Tuesday.

It was organised by Mysuru District Biofuel Research Information and Demonstration Centre, NIE CREST, in collaboration with Karnataka State Biofuel Board, Zilla Panchayat, Mysuru, Karnataka State Forest Department, DEED NGO, Hunsur, Mysuru district.

The dignitaries inaugurated the programme by watering the biofuel saplings.

Shankare Gowda, DCFO, was the chief guest. Shrikanth, director, DEED NGO, Hunsur, Anil Kumar Nadiger, director, Rahana Enercare, Arani Srinivas, president, ISHRAE, Mysuru chapter, Mahadevaswamy N., project manager, ICICI Foundation, were the guests of honour.

The event was presided over by Rohini Nagapadama, principal, NIE. She said Shamsundar Subbarao, district coordinator, BRIDC, and Head, NIE-CREST, and his team were actively promoting and creating awareness among people on biofuels.

Mr. Shamsundar stressed on India’s goal of achieving Net Zero by 2070 and spoke on the research activities at NIE-CREST on biofuels - Bio CNG, Carbon Capture, Renewable energy based Microgrids etc. Student members of NIE CREST briefed on BioCNG and Microgrid projects.

Staff and students of St. Mary’s Girls High School, Chamundipuram, Mysuru, participated in the programme. Honge seeds and organic manure were distributed to participants. Biodiesel was injected into a vehicle by dignitaries.