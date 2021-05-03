Biocon ties up with Belagavi-based manufacturer to make Remdesivir

Bio-technology bellwether Biocon has tied up with a Belagavi-based pharmaceutical industry to manufacture Remdesivir injection whose demand has shot up in COVID care hospitals.

Sri Anand Life Sciences, that has plants at Honga Industrial Area on the outskirts of the city and in Mudhol in Bagalkot district, will produce the drug in this joint venture.

Recently, Minister for Mines and Geology Murugesh Nirani announced that the Union government had permitted Sri Anand Life Sciences to produce the medicine.

The Belagavi unit has a deep freezer machine equipped with lycophilizer technology to store and maintain drug molecules at particular temperatures, Health Department officers said.

Already, it is producing different critical care and life-saving drugs in the Honaga Industrial Area.

Its products are exported to foreign countries, including Brazil.

The officers said that the Drug Controller General of India and the Drug Controller in the state had given them necessary permissions.

At a meeting in Belagavi on Monday, Drug Control Department officers told Deputy Commissioner K. Harish Kumar that production would start in the next three- four weeks. However, sterilisation will take another two weeks after production. Officers estimate that the unit can make around 80,000 doses per month.

The Deputy Commissioner remarked that the scarcity of the drug in Belagavi and other areas would be reduced, once production starts.