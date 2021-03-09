Bio-tech innovation centre, plastic park proposed for Mangaluru

The plastic park will be developed at an expenditure of ₹66 cr. on 100-acres of land at Ganjimutt in Mangaluru

Mangaluru

09 March 2021 01:19 IST

Waterways to be developed between Mangaluru and Panaji under PPP

Setting up an Advanced Bio-tech Innovation Centre for aquamarine and a plastic park in Mangaluru, developing waterways between Mangaluru and Panaji, upgrading the Karnataka Coastal Development Authority as a board, development of beaches and adopting upgraded technology to beef up coastal surveillance are some of the proposals mooted for coastal Karnataka by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in the Budget for 2021-22.

The Chief Minister said the bio-tech innovation centre will be established for the development of bio-technology industries and innovative startups and to encourage the production of light food items utilising the bio-active compounds available from fish and sea weed. The government allocated ₹6 crore for the same during 2021-22.

With the assistance from the Union government, a plastic park will be developed at a project expenditure of ₹66 crore on 100 acre land at Ganjimutt in Mangaluru to encourage plastic and petro-chemical industries, the Chief Minister said.

He said waterways will be developed between Mangaluru and Panaji under public-private partnership to promote tourism and for affordable passenger and freight transportation.

The Chief Minister said a Bill will be brought to revamp the Karavali (Coastal) Development Authority into Karavali (Coastal) Development Board. It is for the comprehensive development of coastal area.

The Budget proposed to upgrade more beaches to international standards to promote tourism. In this background, Thrasi, Maravanthe, Ottinene, and other beaches in Udupi district will be comprehensively developed with an outlay of ₹10 crore.

In addition, ₹10 crore will be provided for the tourism development at Someshwara beach in Byndoor taluk of Udupi district. The Chief Minister said in order to boost tourism, a proposal has been submitted to the Union government to develop waterways in Kali river (Uttara Kannada), Nethravathi, and Gurupura rivers (Dakshina Kannada) and from Hangarkatta to Manipal in Udupi district.

With a view to enhance safety and security in coastal areas, coastal surveillance force will be strengthened by adopting upgraded technology in a phased manner. The government promised to provide ₹2 crore for the same.

To encourage tourism in Uttara Kannada district, action is being taken to develop a civil enclave near the naval air base in Ankola, the Chief Minister said.

In order to prevent the back surge of salt water due to high tides and flood in the rivers of the coastal area of Uttara Kannada, construction of flap gates are proposed under Khar land scheme with an outlay of ₹300 crore.