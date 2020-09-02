Bio-purifier installed in Jayadeva ICU

Bengaluru

02 September 2020 01:39 IST

To reduce viral load in closed spaces such as ICUs and wards and the resultant exposure risk of healthcare professionals to disease causing virus in hospitals, a state-of-the-art bio-purifier has been installed in the basement ICU of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences in Bengaluru.

Designed and developed by a startup - Radarc Medical Innovations Pvt. Ltd. - the bio-purifier has six levels of air sanitisation - mechanical, chemical, ozone, ultra violet, plasma and Hepa filters.

Institute director C.N. Manjunath said the bio-purifier has been installed for free at the hospital’s ICU. All biological impurities - viral, bacterial, fungal and ultra-fine particles - are fully captured and eliminated, recirculating pure breathable air into the room, he said. “This gives a lot of confidence to doctors working in ICUs and OTs,” Dr. Manjunath added.

Advertising

Advertising